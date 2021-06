Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 12:29 Hits: 1

If clustering of knowledge-based firms resumes as the pandemic fades, the momentum toward ever-increasing geographic inequality risks becoming inexorable. The first step toward addressing the problem is to recognize that a holistic approach to public policy – one that adopts the viewpoint of users and administrators – is essential.

