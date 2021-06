Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 11:29 Hits: 1

With the Taliban more powerful than ever and poised to reclaim power in Afghanistan, the only external victor will be Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency. But as the ISI knows, the problem with creating and sponsoring militant groups is that they do not always remain under your control.

