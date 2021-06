Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 14:11 Hits: 1

Among the many failures following the World Health Organization's declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, was the slow mobilization of global financing for pandemic response efforts. What is needed now is not just more investment but also a better delivery system.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fixing-pandemic-financing-system-by-david-miliband-et-al-2021-06