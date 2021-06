Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 15:36 Hits: 5

As if the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been bad enough, some of the biggest costs will become visible only much later, particularly those stemming from lengthy school closures. With ample evidence showing that schools are not high-risk settings, they must be reopened without delay.

