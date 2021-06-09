Watch Louie Gohmert ask if BLM can move the Moon

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 13:30 Hits: 3

Daily Kos has a policy against using terms that are associated with mental illness or with a disability for someone who has not been diagnosed with one. This is a good policy for any number of reasons, not least of all because it helps guard against the use of lazy, repetitive writing. Over the last five years, the tendency to fall back on ableist terms like “crazy” or “dumb” has been difficult to fight, but doing so not only helps to avoid stigmatizing those genuinely experiencing mental illness or disability, it leads to more precise and informative language.

And that is why, this morning, I have to say that … I have nothing to say about Rep. Louie Gohmert.

Gohmert: I understand, from what’s been testified to, the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change. I was, uh, informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they found that the Moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, we know there’s been significant solar flare activities, um, and so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to, uh, change the course of the Moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the Sun? Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.

The only thing you really need to know, is that in this clip, Gohmert thinks he is being clever.

Watch this clip where Louie asks if BLM or the Forrest services can change the rotation of the moon or sun. pic.twitter.com/PpXyTNq07M June 9, 2021

And it is too bad no one followed up by asking what effects he believes altering the Moon’s orbit would bring.

