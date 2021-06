Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 08:24 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is urging Kyrgyz authorities to investigate the disappearance of the founder of an education network in the Central Asian country amid concern that he may be forcibly deported to Turkey, where he could be at risk of “mistreatment or torture” and would face arbitrary detention and an unfair trial.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyzstan-turkish-educator-inandy-missing-deportation-gulen/31297945.html