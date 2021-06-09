The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

DeSantis orders Jacksonville Bridge stripped of LGBTQ Pride Month rainbow lights one day after turned on

Category: World Hits: 4

DeSantis orders Jacksonville Bridge stripped of LGBTQ Pride Month rainbow lights one day after turned on

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis or someone in his administration ordered the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville to take down a special LGBTQ Pride Month rainbow light display, just one day after it had been turned on.


The Florida Times-Union reports the order came from the Florida Department of Transportation, which ordered the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to remove the display. The FDOT owns the bridge even though it is controlled by the JTA.

"This afternoon, the FDOT informed the JTA that our scheduled color scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit. The JTA will comply accordingly," the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced in a statement.

But Florida Times-Union metro columnist Nate Monroe says there's "almost no way this didn't come from the governor's office. JTA has lit the bridge up with all sorts of colors on all sorts of occasions, with no pushback, until now."


He also encouraged social media users to contact Gov. DeSantis' Press Secretary, who is a fan of light shows, at least some light shows:


Requests for Pride Month displays on other bridges, including in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, were allegedly denied.

Florida's first LGBTQ Latinx legislator expressed outrage:


Equality Florida's Senior Political Director notes DeSantis has used LGBTQ Pride Month to attack LGBTQ people several times already:


An investigative reporter and Executive Producer at WTLV/WJXX weighs in with other events that were allowed (even more examples on her Twitter page):







image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/06/ron-desantis-2653288302/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version