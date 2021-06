Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 10:12 Hits: 8

KUCHING: Mobile outreach teams will be set up in Sarawak's interior to carry out Covid-19 vaccinations, says Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/09/covid-19-mobile-teams-to-vaccinate-villagers-in-sarawak039s-interior