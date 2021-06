Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 06:40 Hits: 4

Felix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastian Chamorro are seen as potential candidates to unseat longtime President Daniel Ortega, who has been cracking down on the opposition ahead of the November election.

