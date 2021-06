Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 14:16 Hits: 1

War crimes judges on Tuesday upheld the genocide conviction of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s worst act of bloodshed since World War II.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210608-un-court-upholds-conviction-of-former-bosnian-serb-military-chief-ratko-mladic-on-war-crimes-charges