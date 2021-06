Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 01:24 Hits: 4

Daniil Medvedev's French Open campaign came to an end on Tuesday with an ill-judged underarm serve on match point followed by an impassioned outburst over his eagerly-awaited showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas being played inside an empty stadium.

