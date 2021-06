Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 05:17 Hits: 4

The Taliban shot dead at least 10 mine-clearing workers in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the interior ministry and a provincial official said Wednesday, in the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210609-taliban-shoot-and-kill-group-of-mine-clearing-workers-in-afghanistan