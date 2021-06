Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 20:49 Hits: 0

United Nations war crimes judges on Tuesday (Jun 8) upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, confirming his central role in Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two.

