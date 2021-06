Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 02:15 Hits: 3

Thousands of fans are set to descend on Russia's former imperial capital Saint Petersburg for Europe's biggest football extravaganza, Euro 2020, even as coronavirus cases are surging in the city.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-s-st-petersburg-sees-covid-19-spike-as-euro-2020-looms-14976968