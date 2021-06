Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 04:52 Hits: 3

Three-year-old Tharunicca is fighting for life as her family pleads to release them from detention since 2018.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/9/australia-weighs-options-as-child-of-refugees-fights-for-her-life