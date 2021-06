Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 08:48 Hits: 7

Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed into law amendments to the Criminal Code that further restrict civil rights and the free flow of information amid a crackdown on the country’s pro-democracy movement.

