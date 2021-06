Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 08:42 Hits: 6

ROUEN, France: In a break from his job teaching engineering to students in France's Normandy region, Matthieu Pluvinage put the finishing touches on an application for a new job: Astronaut. Pluvinage, 38, is taking advantage of a European Space Agency initiative to run an open recruitment drive ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-lecturer-astronaut-application-european-space-agency-14971622