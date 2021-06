Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 05:08 Hits: 8

A late surge of rural votes has propelled former schoolteacher Pedro Castillo past conservative rival Keiko Fujimori in Peru's presidential race, which remains too close to call.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/peru-elections-castillo-grabs-slim-lead-as-fujimori-alleges-fraud/a-57809389?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf