Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 01:13 Hits: 8

Haiti on Monday postponed a constitutional referendum scheduled for June 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not give a new date for the vote in the latest twist in its political crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210608-haiti-s-controversial-june-referendum-postponed-no-new-date-given