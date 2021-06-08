The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Court to hear Muda&#039;s application challenging action by Home Minister and ROS on Aug 12

Court to hear Muda's application challenging action by Home Minister and ROS on Aug 12 KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The High Court here has fixed Aug 12 to hear an application by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and 12 others to challenge the action of the Home Minister and the Registrar of Societies (ROS) who have yet to decide on its appeal to register the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) as a political party. Read full story

https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/08/court-to-hear-muda039s-application-challenging-action-by-home-minister-and-ros-on-aug-12

