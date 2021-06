Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday (Jun 7) the United States hopes to work with Guatemala to address the root causes of illegal migration by creating "a sense of hope" in the poverty- and violence-plagued country, on her first trip abroad since taking office.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/harris-says-us-wants-to-work-with-guatemala-to-limit-migration-14969230