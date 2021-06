Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 03:30 Hits: 7

Joe Biden will fight what he calls a "defining" battle for democracy on his first foreign presidential trip, meeting top US allies in Europe ahead of a tricky summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-to-champion-democracy-in-first-foreign-trip-14970122