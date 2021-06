Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 19:52 Hits: 4

The US Supreme Court decided not to review a case concerning the constitutionality of the men-only draft registration requirement of the Military Selective Service Act. Instead, the Court will defer to Congress to decide whether disparate treatment is still warranted.

