France's competition watchdog fined the American tech giant €220 million ($267 million). The regulator said Google had given its own advertising products preferential treatment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/google-fined-%E2%82%AC220-million-by-french-regulators/a-57801605?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf