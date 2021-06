Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 14:59 Hits: 3

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says individual EU member states should not be able to block foreign policy measures. His comments come after Hungary vetoed a number of actions desired by almost all other members.

