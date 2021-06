Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021 23:29 Hits: 3

Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, was leading a close race for Peru’s presidency early on Monday, hours after polls closed in a highly polarised runoff election held as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the Andean country.

