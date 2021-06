Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 15:27 Hits: 9

Cambridge, MASSACHUSETTS: US regulators on Monday (Jun 7) approved Biogen's aducanumab as the first treatment to address an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over mixed clinical trial results for the drug. Aducanumab aims to remove sticky deposits of a protein called ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-fda-approve-biogen-alzheimer-drug-aducanumab-aduhelm-14967662