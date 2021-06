Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 16:01 Hits: 9

A group believed to be Russian has remained active on internet services favoured by far-right Americans, showing efforts to interfere in US politics continue after the election, according to reports from social media research firm Graphika and nonprofit Advance Democracy Inc.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russian-accounts-still-active-on-pro-trump-sites-researchers-14967378