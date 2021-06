Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 15:01 Hits: 4

Nigeria has directed all TV and radio stations to “suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately,” describing its use as unpatriotic, the country’s National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said Monday.

