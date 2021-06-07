The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Making America Global Again

If the United States is to protect and rejuvenate its economic foundations and approach autocracies like China and Russia from a position of strength, its strategy cannot be merely trans-Pacific or transatlantic. Instead, America must openly source its approach from across the democratic world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-administration-us-global-strategy-liberal-democratic-values-by-anne-marie-slaughter-and-kazumi-hoshino-macdonald-2021-06

