Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 08:04 Hits: 5

Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 17 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes after days of rain, officials say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sri-lanka-monsoon-rains-cause-deadly-flooding/a-57798133?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf