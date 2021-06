Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 10:29 Hits: 8

ADEN (Reuters) - In Yemen's southern port city of Aden, Nawfal al-Mojamal struggles to keep Soviet-era machinery running at the main power plant as electricity outages fray the nerves of residents already fed up with poor services and political wrangling. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/07/temperature-rising-in-south-yemen-as-rivalries-fuel-power-shortage