Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 10:10 Hits: 6

To be better prepared for future pandemics, our top-down models and agreements must shape responses grounded firmly in local communities and value their engagement, risk ownership, and anxieties, say Ngaire Woods and Ok Pannenborg.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/covid-19-community-health-surveillance-pandemic-detection-14964262