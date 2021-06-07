Senegalese professor holds pupil’s baby during class in show of support for student mothers

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 09:37 Hits: 10

A Senegalese professor took to Twitter on June 2 to share two photos of himself teaching … while carrying a baby belonging to one of his students. Labaly Touré, a professor at the University of Kaolack, said he was surprised by the widespread positive reaction to his posts, adding that his aim was to raise awareness about the challenges faced by student mothers.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210607-senegal-professor-carries-students-baby-during-class