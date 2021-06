Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 09:40 Hits: 9

The G7 agreement on taxation of global corporations still needs formal approval from a wider set of countries, and there remain many details to be worked out for it to be effective. Nonetheless, it would not be farfetched to describe the deal as historic.

