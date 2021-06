Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 07:25 Hits: 10

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Heavy rain has lashed Sri Lanka triggering floods and landslides that have killed at least 17 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, officials said on Monday. Read full story

