Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 07:19 Hits: 4

Former first lady Ana Ligia de Saca, who was found guilty of illicit enrichment, has been ordered to repay $17.6 million to the state. Her husband and former president Tony Saca is already serving a ten year sentence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/el-salvador-former-first-lady-sentenced-to-10-years-in-prison/a-57785840?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf