The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The real scam behind Iran’s underground female MMA fights

Category: World Hits: 6

The real scam behind Iran’s underground female MMA fights On May 27, a video of what appears to be a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between two women began to make the rounds on Iranian social media. The match, which took place in the suburbs of Tehran, caught the attention of many. It was the first time that an underground MMA fight – forbidden for women in the Islamic Republic – was caught on tape. But according to our Observer, this video actually shows a widespread scam taking advantage of female MMA hopefuls. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210604-the-real-scam-behind-iran-s-underground-female-mma-fights

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version