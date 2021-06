Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 22:47 Hits: 5

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "deep concern" to his Guatemalan counterpart on Friday about efforts to abolish a leading anti-corruption unit in the attorney general's office, a U.S. spokesman said.

