Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/nigeria-says-it-suspends-twitter-days-after-president-s-post-removed-14950016