As Trump plans raucous summer comeback tour, allies fret he'll sound exactly as delusional as he is

Allies of Donald Trump are reportedly freaking out over his triumphant return to the public spotlight Saturday with an address the North Carolina Republican Party, according to CNN.

Try as they might, Trump’s circle of aides and confidants can't seem to pry him loose from the tentacles of delusion strangling whatever remains of his mind. Trump's obsession with his 2020 election loss is total. He's glommed onto the bogus audit in Arizona and potentially more states as a gateway to proving he was the ultimate victor. And as previously reported by TheNew York Times, CNN confirms Trump is 100% bought into the fantastical notion that he'll be reinstated as commander-in-chief. His steady diet of the conspiracy outlet One America News isn't helping matters.

All of this has his GOP allies a little worried as he kicks off what is expected to be rollicking summer season of campaign-style rallies. Party leaders were hoping Trump would focus his speeches on maligning President Joe Biden and the policies he has put in place. But guess what—Trump isn’t interested in policy! Gosh, what a revelation.

Sources familiar with Trump's thinking describe him as bored by the issues his advisers wish he would focus on -- from threats to America's energy infrastructure to increased inflation and other economic concerns. He is so obsessed with his unsuccessful quest for reelection, one ex-Trump official said, that he has been moving himself toward irrelevance. "It's like a slow leak of a balloon that is now laying on the floor," is how the ex-Trump official described it.

What a shame.

Republicans' big worry is that Trump getting all wound up in his fever dreams about reinstatement will hobble their efforts to retake control of Congress in 2022. If only they had known Trump was a loose cannon back in January—but who could have seen it coming?

Anyway, there's apparently been an all-hands-on-deck effort to steer Trump away from devoting the bulk of his speech to 2020 and “Stop the Steal” that has involved Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Fox News host Sean Hannity, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and others.

But if Trump's new push for a bogus audit in Pennsylvania is any indication, the GOP's A-team operatives aren't exactly breaking through.

Inbox: Trump calls for audit of PA election results: "If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!" (There is no evidence of any significant fraud in PA - none was presented in his campaign's lawsuits) pic.twitter.com/wKk1ZHK6v9 June 4, 2021

Thus, the GOP fretting as Trump preps for his summer comeback tour.

"The conspiracy theories and election fraud rhetoric are helpful for keeping a certain audience engaged but they do virtually nothing to move other voters -- especially those who care about pocketbook issues -- into our column," said one person close to Trump.

Yep, that's certainly the hope!

