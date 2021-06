Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 08:18 Hits: 2

For many Europeans, home ownership is a pipe dream due to soaring prices. The pandemic has not helped things. The spotlight is also increasingly fixed on the large financial institutions pumping billions into the market.

