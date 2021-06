Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 01:19 Hits: 2

Chow Hang Tung was reportedly arrested for organizing and promoting what police say was unauthorized assembly. Authorities had banned the annual vigil to commemorate the victims of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-activist-detained-amid-tiananmen-vigil-clampdown/a-57774004?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf