One of Germany's most senior Catholic clerics has offered his resignation to Pope Francis. He said in his letter that he wanted to take a share of responsibility "for the catastrophe of sexual abuse" by church members.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/munich-cardinal-reinhard-marx-offers-resignation-to-pope/a-57777557?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf