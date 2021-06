Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 12:10 Hits: 2

India's reputation as the "pharmacy of the world" has been bruised by COVID vaccine shortages. However, vaccinating people in developing countries largely depends on getting Indian production back on track.

