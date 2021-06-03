Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition must now seek parliamentary approval

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 05:54 Hits: 2

Opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday they had reached a deal to form a new governing coalition that would end his record-setting but divisive 12-year rule. But the agreement must still be approved by the Knesset, or parliament – if it is approved, opposition leader Yair Lapid and a diverse array of partners spanning the Israeli political spectrum will take the helm.

