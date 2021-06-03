The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

China’s 'Great Green Wall’: The farmers planting trees to hold back the desert

Since 1978, China has been planting millions of trees in an ambitious project aimed at holding back the growing Gobi Desert. Many of those who plant the trees are farmers who make their living on the margins of the desert and whose livelihoods depend on the project's success. But as sandstorms increase and activists warn planting trees alone cannot halt global warming, some are beginning to lose hope.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210603-china-s-great-green-wall-the-farmers-planting-trees-to-hold-back-the-desert

