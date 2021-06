Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 10:12 Hits: 2

A leak in an oil pipeline has caused oil to seep into the Kolva River in northern Russia for the past three weeks. But, on May 26, locals realized the situation was even worse when they discovered a second leak. Outraged, those living in this isolated rural community are calling for a sustainable solution to the frequent oil spills in their region.

