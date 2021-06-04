The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Will Puerto Rico soon become the 51st US state?

Will Puerto Rico soon become the 51st US state? Pedro Pierluisi, who has been governor of Puerto Rico since January 2021, is pushing for the Caribbean archipelago to become the 51st US state. This would put an end to its current status of unincorporated territory and give more rights to its inhabitants. But while the election of Joe Biden seems to give hope to those who want US statehood, others would prefer Puerto Rico to become completely independent. Our regional correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20210604-will-puerto-rico-soon-become-the-51st-us-state

