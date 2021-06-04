The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Outgoing ICC chief prosecutor says transfer of Sudan's Bashir 'a possibility'

Outgoing ICC chief prosecutor says transfer of Sudan's Bashir 'a possibility' Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), is about to leave her post after nine years in office. In an interview with FRANCE 24 from The Hague, she said the transfer of ousted Sundanese president Omar al-Bashir to the ICC in the near future was "a possibility". Bensouda called the sanctions imposed on her by the Trump administration last year, which were later lifted by the Biden administration, "a difficult and unfortunate moment" for her and the court.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210604-outgoing-icc-chief-prosecutor-says-transfer-of-sudan-s-bashir-a-possibility

